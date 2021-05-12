Last Updated:

Ratna Pathak Shah On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3: 'It Is Best To Leave Something Where It Is'

Ratna Pathak aka Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about the possibility of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3.

Ratna Pathak aka Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about the possibility of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3. The actor said that sometimes it is best to leave some thing where it is and shared that she did not feel Sarabhai 2 was quite the same as Sarabhai 1. She also talked about the star system in the Hindi film industry. She said that the filmmakers of the current generation, unlike the filmmakers of her generation, 'are able to see beyond stars'. 

Ratna Pathak Shah's latest interview on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Ratna said that during the old days, filmmakers saw stars 'even in the alternate film world, i.e. the art film world'. She added they also created their own star system and she recalled the number of films made without Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil. She also recalled several other veteran actors such as Deepti Naval, Pankaj Kapur, and Paresh Rawal. She called Paresh 'a brilliant actor' and stated that the actor had to go to Hindi commercial cinema before he got roles in movies. 

The veteran actor questioned in the Hindi language, "Hum log sab nahin the kya? (Weren't we there?) Kisi ki aankh nahin khuli thi kya? (Didn’t anyone see us?). So theek hai, woh zamana aisa tha, bechare star ke bhaki woh bhi the, yeh bhi the (It’s fine. That time was like that, both would preach the stars). Abhi, fortunately, kahaani ki bhakti ho rahi hai (Now, fortunately, the story is given the foremost importance)". 

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a sitcom that was aired on STAR One from November 2004 to September 2006. It also premiered on the online streaming site, Hotstar for two seasons from May 2017 to July 2017. Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the show was helmed by Deven Bhojan. It features Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. The story focuses on a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. The show has become a cult classic and is considered to be one of the great Indian comedy shows of all time. 

