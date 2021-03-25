Ratris Khel Chale 3 March 25 Spoiler:Abhiram's Wife Gets Possessed As She Enters Naik Wada

In the previous episode of Ratris Khel Chale 3, Mai is seen living in the Naik Wada in the worst state. Later, Pandu is introduced in the show, and is seen getting off a car. A man comes to Pandu and asks him about the owner of the house. Pandu says he does not know if they are in the house. The man gets furious and asks who lives in the house. Pandu says Shewanta’s daughter Sushma lives in the house with her husband. Just then, Sushma makes an entry and scolds Pandu for not doing his job properly. She meets the man and takes him inside the house when she notices the jewellery and watch on his wrist. She tries to seduce the man for money but her husband Sayaji Rao comes home and threatens the man for misbehaving with his wife.

The man reveals he had come to hand over some money to them and leaves after doing his job. Salgaonkar comes home and tells Sushma that he’s still searching for someone who is willing to buy the Naik Wada. Salgaonkar shares his concern over the signatures on the papers. He says that Mai is unwilling to sign the papers. Sushma and Salgaonkar go to meet Mai and strangle her while forcing her to give her thumb impression on the property papers. However, just then Abhiram returns home to the Naik Wada after several years.

'Ratris Khel Chale 3' Spoilers: March 25 episode spoiler

In Ratris Khel Chale 3's 25 March episode, Abhiram comes home after several years and Mai is delighted to see her son back home. However, Abhiram is left shocked when he sees the state of the house he grew up in. He asks his Mai, what happened to the house and tells her that the house was not in such a bad state when he left years ago. Mai tells him, now that he has returned, he will soon know how things fell apart. Abhiram's wife takes a tour of the house and lands outside Anna Naik's room. She enquires about the closed room and Abhiram says it's his father Anna's room. As soon as his wife opens the door, she gets possessed by a ghost.

