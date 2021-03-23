'Ratris Khel Chale 3' Season Out, Here's What We Know About The Marathi Horror Thriller

Marathi horror series Ratris Khel Chale 3 recently premiered on ZEE Marathi. The supernatural thriller drama serial originally premiered in 2016 and soon became popular amongst the viewers. Ratris Khel Chale follows the story of the Naik family, living in a Konkani village. They experience strange and unexplainable events around them. Here's everything we know about the latest released season, Ratris Khel Chale 3.

The first season of Ratris Khel Chale followed the story of Anna Naik, whose family faces different problems after his death. The second season of the show follows Anna Naik's life, before his death. The third season will follow the return of dead spirits. This installment will see if Anna Naik will return to expose the inexplicable mysteries and unearth the secrets.

Ratris Khel Chale 3 release date

Ratris Khel Chale 3 premiered on March 22, Monday.

Ratris Khel Chale 3 timing

Ratris Khel Chal's episodes air on ZEE Marathi and ZEE5 at 11 PM, from Monday to Saturday.

Ratris Khel Chale cast

Dilip Bapat

Pooja Gore

Shakuntala Nare

Madhav Abhyankar

Suhas Shirsat

Mangesh Salvi

Ashwini Mukadam

Prachi Sukhantankar

Apurva Nemlekar

On March 22, after the premiere episode, the makers of Ratris Khel Chale shared a glimpse of the next episode of the series. In this sneak peek, the makers hinted at Anna Naik's return and reopening the Naik's castle. The caption for the teaser video read as "à¤¨à¤¾à¤ˆà¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¡à¤¾....à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥€ ‘à¤°à¤¾à¤–’ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥€ à¤ªà¤£ à¤®à¤¾à¤ˆà¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤œà¤°à¥‡à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° ‘à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥‹à¤³à¥€’ à¤†à¤œ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¥§à¥§ à¤µà¤¾. ##RatrisKhelChale3 #zeemarathi" (Naika's castle ... it was reduced to ashes, but in my eyes, it was 'Rangoli' Tonight at 11 p.m. ## RatrisKhelChale3 #zeemarathi).

One of the leads, Apurva Nemlekar took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the BTS of the horror thriller, Ratris Khel Chale 3. Ahead of the premiere, Apurva shared an Instagram post dressed in her character, Shevanta. Here, she was seen in a red saree with red powder spread on her forehead. Sharing this picture on social media, Apurva Nemlekar said, "Here it is ....Uploading this image for all fans demand !!! Love u all â¤ï¸ Bhetuyat lavkarachhh". (Let's meet soon).