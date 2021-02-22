'Ratris Khel Chale' Season 3 Promo Released Featuring Madhav Abhyankar As 'Anna Naik'

Ratris Khel Chale is a horror TV show which airs on ZEE Marathi. After the success of the first and the second seasons, the makers of the show have announced that the third season of the show will be coming soon. The makers released the teaser of Ratris Khel Chale Season 3. The horror TV show revolved around the mysterious horrifying experiences faced by the Naik family, living in a village in Konkan. The first season followed the story of Anna Naik, whose family faces different problems after his death. The second season of the show follows Anna Naik's life, before his death. Check out the Ratris Khel Chale Season 3 cast & release.

Ratris Khel Chale Season 3 Release date & cast

The makers of the show released the teaser of the show on Zee Marathi's official Instagram page. The new promo of the show is filled with mystery, fear, and promises to keep the audience glued to their screens, like in the previous seasons. After the first season gained immense popularity, the second season which is the prequel also got a massive response from the viewers. With the third season announced, it looks as promising as the first two seasons.

The entire cast of the show is not yet been announced but the latest promo revealed that actor Madhav Abhyankar will be back as Anna Naik. The storyline revolved around the Naik family and their mysterious past. Anna Naik was seen as a cunning and selfish man, feared by the entire village as well as his family. Ratris Khel Chale's Anna Naik is seen as a womaniser on the show, but when a woman named Shewanta enters his life, his whole life turns upside down.

The show's production and shooting took place in Akeri, Maharashtra, in the Konkan region. The second season of the show was discontinued due to the Pandemic. The third season is now all set to entertain the audience with a new storyline and many mysterious events. Ratris Khel Chale season 3 cast might also include actors Shakuntala Nare, Suhas Shirsat, Mangesh Salvi, Ashwini Mukadam and Prachi Sukhantankar.

