'Ratris Khel Chale' Shooting Location: All About The Marathi Language Horror Thriller Show

Ratris Khel Chale is a Marathi language horror-thriller show that airs on Zee Marathi and Zee5. The show has been a critical and commercial hit since its inception. It completed two seasons in 2020 and is now returning with season 3. A promo for the show was posted on the Zee Marathi channel's official Instagram. According to the promos, Madhav Abhyankar will return to the show as Anna Naik. The new season of Ratris Khel Chale will begin airing on March 22, 2021, at 11 pm.

Ratris Khel Chale plot

The show centres around the Naik family living in a small village in Konkan. Paranormal activities plague the family, in turn creating a bone-chilling suspense horror show. Anna Naik, the head of the Naik family is a womanizer and a sinister man. The original cast of the show consisted of Shakuntala Nare, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Suhas Shirsat, Apurva Nemlekar, Anil Gawde, among others. There are not many details revealed about the cast for season 3 yet.

The promos for season 3 show the characters mentioning the return of Anna Naik. One of the promos, take a spin on Sholay's iconic dialogue 'Soo jao warna Gabbar aa jayega' (Sleep, or else Gabbar will arrive). The promo shows a mother putting a crying baby to sleep. She says 'Jhop nahitar Anna Naik yeil' (Sleep, or else Anna Naik will come). The promo has created a good amount of interest amongst the fans.

Ratris Khel Chale shooting location

Ratris Khel Chale shows the story of a family living in a small town in Konkan. The shooting location is based in Konkan as well. The village shown in the show is Akeri in Konkan region. The bungalow where the Naik family resides has also become a famous spot after the show caught on popularity. The genre of the show was shifted from horror to mystery-thriller after the residents of the Konkan region complained that the horror genre is putting the region in a bad light. One of the latest promos for the show shows the Naik bungalow in the video. The video once again sticks to the lines 'Anna Naik Parat Yenar?' (Will Anna Naik return?)