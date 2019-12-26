The Debate
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, And Bharti Singh Booked For ‘hurting Religious Sentiments’

Television News

The trio has been booked for allegedly making a comment on Jesus Christ on a television show.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh were booked by Punjab police for 'hurting religious sentiments' by allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. They have booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”.

 

 

