Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, And Bharti Singh Booked For ‘hurting Religious Sentiments’

Actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh were booked by Punjab police for 'hurting religious sentiments' by allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. They have booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”.

