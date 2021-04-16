Raveena Tandon Calls Out Circuses Through Elephant Video; Seeks Action On Animal Abuse

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to highlight the horrors of animal abuse in the circus. In the video, an elephant can be seen falling off the arena due to exhaustion. In the year 2018, the actor had also written to the government, pleading with them to ban the use of animals in circuses in the name of entertainment. She had highlighted that the animals have to go through abusive training in this industry and hence the Ministry of Environment must consider putting an immediate end to the entire concept, altogether.

Raveena Tandon recently shared a shocking video highlighting the issue of animal abuse in circuses. In the video shared on her Instagram story, an elephant can be seen falling off the stage out of lack of energy and exhaustion. The video was originally shared by a page named 'Wildlife Headquarters', in an attempt to shed some light on how badly animals are treated in the name of entertainment. At the end of the clip, the staff at the circus can also be seen pulling the elephant's leg using a bullhook.

In the short note added with the story, Raveena Tandon has written that people must say no to the use of animals in circuses. Have a look at the video that was originally shared on Raveena Tandon's Instagram story.

In the year 2018, the actor had written an official letter, addressed to the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate, Dr Harsh Vardhan. In the letter, the actor had mentioned that she wanted the government to ban the use of animals completely in circuses, as they go through heavy abuses in these institutions.

According to FIAPO.org, actor Raveena Tandon was of the stance that various animal protection laws were neglected in circuses and some of these circuses did not have a proper licence to use animals either. Dwelling into the details, Raveena Tandon had highlighted that some of the birds also greatly suffered while being a part of such entertainment units. She had shed some light on how their feathers were chopped off, affecting their ability to fly or even walk properly. Elephants, on the other hand, were confined using bullhooks, which cut through their skin and had a painful and traumatic effect. In the official letter, Raveena Tandon had further added that most of these animals used in circuses were “injured, diseased, and highly malnourished.”

