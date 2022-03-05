Actor Raveena Tandon’s sizzling 90’s song Tip Tip Barsa which was recently recreated for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, made a lot of buzz among the fans. The song which was choreographed on Katrina Kaif in the cop-based film became a super hit chartbuster later. Raveena took to Instagram and shared a video while grooving on the same with Farah Khan and Kapil Sharma.

The video is from Raveena and Farah’s visit to the comedy show where the two shook their leg on the song which was choreographed by Farah. As fans remembered Raveena's performance in the original song, she entertained them by dancing and lip-syncing to the track on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. With the video, fans remember the OG Raveena’s dance steps to the song from the 1994 hit film Mohra. Her sensuous moves in a yellow saree had taken everyone's breath away then. And now, with the new video, she has been leaving all hearts to flutter with her scintillating moves.

Raveena Tandon brings back old memories while grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani

The video shared by Raveena starts with Kapil and Farah dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena, who was sitting on the couch behind, suddenly pops up in between and pushes the two out of the frame. She then danced on a line of the song on the stage before the video cut to a clip apparently shot in the makeup room, where the actor lip-synced to the song. Followed by this, the video then resumes from the shooting sets of the comedy show where Raveena, Farah, and Kapil are seen dancing to the song on the stage. The throwback video was shot when Farah and Raveena appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in January on a "friendship special" episode. Her performance made her fans nostalgic and they went on to say that the song only belongs to Raveena and no one else



On the other hand, the ace choreographer-director commented below the video and wrote "Hahahahahahaha," accompanied by laughing emojis on the post. She also shared the post on Instagram stories along with a note for the actor. "Tip(tip) of the day..@officialraveenatandon always gets centre stage @kapilsharma," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.



IMAGE: Instagram/OfficialRaveenaTandon