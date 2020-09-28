Ravi Chopra's Shows Other Than 'Mahabharat' That You Need To Know About

Producer and director Ravi Chopra was well known for directing many shows that showcased Hindu Mythology. His show Mahabharat was aired from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on Doordarshan and was so popular in its own time that it became one of the most popular shows on Indian television even after its re-release a few months ago. However, Ravi Chopra has also directed a few other shows that gained much love. Take a look at Ravi Chopra's shows other than Mahabharat:

Ravi Chopra's Shows

Ramayan

Ramayan is a TV series that aired on Zee TV in 2002. The show featured Nitish Bharadwaj as Rama, Smriti Irani as Sita, Surendra Pal as Ravana and Deepak Jethi as Hanuman. The show focused on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitramanas. Baldev Raj Chopra and Ravi Chopra both directed the show.

Vishnu Puran

Vishnu Puran is a show that came out in 2000. The show was about Lord Vishnu and how he fought evil. The show also showcased Lord Vishnu on Earth and how he balanced evil and good. The show was directed by Ravi Chopra and had 22 episodes from the year 2000-2002. Actor Nitish Bharadwaj played the main role of Vishnu and other cast members were Vaidehi Amrute as Lakshmi, Reena Kapoor as Sita and Nimai Bali as Ravan. The series was produced by B.R. Chopra and had music by Raj Kamal.

Ma Shakti

Ma Shakti is a very popular show by Ravi Chopra. The show was based on Devi Bhagawat Puran and showcased the importance of 'shakti or feminine energy in the universe'. The show also highlighted how different forms of the same energy were assigned to different tasks that run the universe. The show mainly focused on how Maa destroyed the forest of sins. The show directed by Ravi Chopra featured Indrani Haldar, Praveen Kumar, Hema Malini and Sharat Saxena in the lead.

Aap Beeti

Aap Beeti is a horror show that was directed by Ravi Chopra. The show was 'an anthology series of paranormal activities and experiences of common people with ghosts, spirits, black magic and supernatural beings', as described on BR Chopra's Youtube.

Promo Pic Credit: Harikritfilms' Youtube

