Ravi Dubey Announces He Is ‘deleting’ Instagram For Next Few Days, Leaves Fans Worried

Actor Ravi Dubey, who is basking in the success of his web series, Jamai 2.0 Season 2, took to Instagram on Wednesday night and informed his followers that he is leaving the social media handle for the next few days. In his note, Ravi wrote, “Deleting Instagram for next few days…Ciao.” Sharing the same on Instagram, he dropped the "bye" emoji in the caption. As soon as Ravi made the announcement, worried fans rushed to drop their comments on his post. Many asked him about his health, whereas a bunch of users requested him to be back soon. Dubey's Jamai 2.0 co-star Achint Kaur also expressed concern.

Ravi Dubey deletes Instagram

On March 7, Ravi took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Sargun Mehta. He marked his 11 years of togetherness with his wife and penned a lengthy heartwarming note for her. In the pic, the duo, all dressed in ethnic wedding attire, smiled for a happy portrait. He clarified that the picture was not from their wedding but was from a marriage sequence from their only fiction show together. He added, “Little did we know though that while this was being clicked we were manifesting it ...this is around the time we started dating 11 years ago ...and today happens to be the dating anniversary she always forgets ... I love you meri Gungun to the next 11 billion years together.”

Ravi's show Jamai 2.0 Season 2, alongside Nia Sharma, garnered massive love from the audience. Fans lauded the duo's crackling chemistry in the series. The two stars also shared many BTS pics and videos that amped up curiosity amongst viewers. It was their pics from the beach that went viral in no time. In one of the posts, while Nia pulled off a black bralette, Ravi opted to go shirtless. In another set of pics, Nia sported a pink monokini, whereas Dubey flaunted his pumped arms. Apart from this, Ravi has also hosted several shows and has been a part of Saas Bina Sasural, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and other dramas.

(Promo Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.