Ravi Dubey Compares Himself And Wife Sargun To Jay-Z And Beyonce; Here's How!

Indian actor Ravi Dubey, recently shared a meme on Instagram featuring Jay-Z and Beyonce, comparing himself and his wife Sargun Mehta to them. The photo is from the 2018 album, Everything Is Love which Jay-Z and Beyonce released in an official collaboration as, The Carters. In the photo, the couple can be seen sitting outside a burning house. Beyonce looks to the ground sad and crying, while Jay-Z can be seen looking at her with empathy.

The meme in question takes the photo out of context and shows a funny text at the top of the image about Beyonce's cooking skills. Dubey shared the meme on his Instagram handle commenting on his own cooking skills along with the caption, "exactly what sargun asked me...." Take a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Ravi Dubey's latest post

Ravi Dubey's recent meme prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Many celebrities also responded to Dubey's recent post with laughing emojis. Indian actor Aparshakti Khurrana also responded to Dubey's post laughing at the meme.

Many of Ravi's fans also left comments laughing at Dubey's caption about his wife. Many also commented in surprise that Dubey cooks food at all, while others were delighted at the mention of his wife's name and talked about what a great couple the two make. Other fans simply left laughing emojis on the post. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Ravi Dubey's latest projects

Ravi Dubey gained recognition with his shows like Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, before starring in the popular family drama show Saas Bina Sasural. Dubey gained national recognition with his hit tv show, Jamai Raja. Dubey was also recently the host of Star Plus's game show Sabse Smart Kaun.

Dubey made his web series debut in 2019 with the sequel of his hit show, Jamai Raja 2.0 along with his co-star, Nia Sharma. He recently starred in the second season of Jamai Raja 2.0, which began airing in Feb 2021. The show has since gained positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

