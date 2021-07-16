Ravi Dubey Documents Massive Physical Transformation Post-COVID Recovery, Fans Stunned

After actor Ronit Roy, another actor to surprise fans with his body transformation was Ravi Dubey. Ravi took to Instagram and documented his massive transformation. Apart from sharing his picture, the actor also penned a note while crediting actors Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman for inspiring him to stay fit and get into that perfect shape.

Ravi Dubey flaunts his major transformation pictures

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus in May this year, the actor had gained 10 kgs. However, he worked hard to shed those extra kilos. The Jamai Raja actor shared his transformation journey with a then and now picture that evidently shows the impressive change he has undergone in a month. During his recovery phase, the actor had gained a lot of weight. Ever since then, he has been working a lot on his body to get back in shape.

The actor in his post informed that he took one month for the transformation ‘without supplements or protein shakes.’ He further informed that ‘With less than 20 days in hand I immediately integrated an hour and a half of weight training in the morning and 10km jog in the evening’ to get the kind of body one aspires to have.”One Month transformation without supplements or protein shakes - last month around the 12th of June an unexpected shooting schedule came up which required me to be substantially leaner than I was at the time .. being covid positive, the post-recovery phase, me being in ‘producer mode’, me being in Punjab :-) had all come together to make me around 10kgs heavier than I had to be,” he wrote. Ravi Dubey concluded his post saying, "Gratitude to my trainers @addy_aman_ & @shariquekhan_aesthetics for working with me tirelessly and training me often at very odd hours according to my schedule now that I’ve managed a no supplement transformation in a month I intend to make this a lifestyle I feel eating organic in moderate quantities along with exercise and overall discipline is the most sustainable way of being fit in the long run @akshaykumar @milindrunning are live examples and inspirations (sic)." Several fans of the actor were completely amazed to see the actor back in shape. One of the users wrote, " I can't even do even 1% of what you’ve done." Another user wrote, " You are an inspiration." A third user chimed and wrote, " Want this kind of dedication in life!!!"

IMAGE: RAVIDUBEY2312/Instagram

