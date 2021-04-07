Ravi Dubey Fanboys Over Rajinikanth As He Watches Thalaiva’s 'Sivaji: The Boss'

Ravi Dubey, who is popularly known for his role in shows like Jamai Raja and Jamai 2.0, shared a video of one of Rajinikanth's movies that he was watching at home. He also wrote a famous dialogue of the film. Take a look at the actor watching Thalaiva's movie here.

Ravi Dubey watches a Rajinikanth movie

Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram handle to share a few videos from his movie night. He was seen watching Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss at home. In the video, Rajinikanth said that from now on he would take the lion's path. Ravi reacted to the same and seemed energetic. He wrote that it was Rajinikanth's 'Sthyleeee' referring to his style. He also shared another epic scene from the film where Rajini has to face several goons alone. He delivers a dialogue saying that only pigs and dogs come in a bunch, the lion always comes alone. Take a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram story here.

About Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss

Sivaji The Boss is a 2007 movie directed by S. Shankar. The film featured Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran in lead roles with Suman, Vivek, Manivannan and Raghuvaran in pivotal roles. The music of Sivaji the Boss is composed by A R Rahman. The film revolves around a software architect named Sivaji who returns back to his homeland after working for a few years in the US.

He wants to give back to society and thus decides to give free medical treatment and education to the people around him. However, an influential businessman becomes a roadblock. Sivaji decides to fight back the system when corruption arises. Sivaji The Boss is one of Rajinikanth's most loved movies.

A sneak peek into Ravi Dubey's Instagram

Ravi shared an old video of himself hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. He was seen reciting the song Meri Marzi from the movie Gambler. He rapped the entire song while the judges and the guests Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Sargun Mehta remained stunned. He also shared two pictures of himself with curly hair. He flaunted his curly hair in a white Ganji. He asked his followers to say goodbye to his curls. Take a look at the pictures and video from Ravi Dubey's Instagram.

