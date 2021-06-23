Ravi Dubey Posts A Picture With Wife Sargun Mehta, Says He 'can't Wait' To Meet Her

Actor Ravi Dubey has recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram, where he shared with his fans that he is missing his wife, Sargun Mehta. The post shared by Ravi Dubey got a lot of responses from his fans and followers, who also conveyed that they too cannot wait for Ravi and Sargun to meet again. Read on to know more about it.

Actor Ravi Dubey posted a picture of a video call with his wife, Sargun Mehta, where they both are showing their happy faces. In the caption, he mentioned how much he has been missing her. He wrote, “cant wait cant wait cant wait cant wait,” and about the video call screenshot, he added, “P.S she will punch me for putting this picture so WILL delete later.” Take a look at the post from Ravi Dubey's Instagram here:

The reaction of fans

Just as the Jamai Raja actor posted this picture with the message, his fans also expressed their feelings and thoughts, complimenting the couple and sending them love. Besides the fans, actor Aahana Kumra also expressed her love for the picture. Take a look at some of the comments from the post here:

Actor Sargun Mehta has been in London for some time and has also been uploading pictures from her time in the city. Among Sargun Mehta's photos in recent times, from her stay in London, here is a picture that she had posted on June 14:





Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on the work front

Ravi Dubey was last seen as the lead actor in the web series Jamai 2.0 season 2, along with Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur. The show premiered on ZEE5 in February 2021. He, along with his wife Sargun Mehta, is also producing the TV show Udaariyaan, which airs on Colors TV. Udaariyaan premiered in March 2021. Sargun Mehta, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 Punjabi film, Jhalle. Next, she is also going to star in the Punjabi film Qismat 2, the sequel to her 2018 film, Qismat. Qismat 2 is slated to release in September 2021.

