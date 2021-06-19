Ravi Dubey Shares Life View- Positivity & 'difficult Patch' On 'I Have Feelings' Podcast

Actor Ravi Dubey recently got candid about his life and stardom in a conversation with Priyam Saha as a part of her podcast series I have feelings. The actor spoke on an array of topics ranging from his stardom to the time he had suicidal thoughts. While sharing his emotions on the same, the Jamai Raja actor spoke about the rough patch in his life and what kept him going.

Ravi Dubey explains optimistic approach to life & work, rough patches

Elucidating about the same, the actor now holds an optimistic approach towards his life and work. “I read this quote, everything works for the light - especially the shadows. it's the dark areas of your life and whenever you visit them, you are filled with immense gratitude. You can literally see the magic of life. There was a difficult patch in one's life, but then who doesn't have a difficult patch in their life? Everyone does. It's not about how difficult the circumstances are, it's the matter of your headspace. If your headspace is one of strength and positivity, you can surmount the biggest of obstacles. But if your headspace has gotten corrupted, even small difficulties overwhelm you. You think life has no hope - but how can there be no hope when tomorrow has yet not come? The choice is binary - it could be bad, it could be good - but there's a chance it could be good, so align with that thought,” he told Priyam.



The actor who is doing reality shows, television, and music simultaneously to maintain his mark in the industry, also shared his thoughts on fame and how actors crave it. Talking about the same, he said, “At a certain stage in my life, fame really mattered. But my perspective on fame is rapidly changing. It's not contributing to my self-worth or self-image. My self-image is irrespective extremely strong. There will be days I'm famous and days I am not famous - but it doesn't matter. In my own eyes, in my own right, in my own perspective - I am great.”

IMAGE: RAVIDUBEY2312/Instagram

