Ravi Dubey Shares A Quirky Video With Wife Sargun Mehta As They Get 'bored In The House'

Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey took to Instagram to share a quirky reel that featured him and his wife Sargun Mehta which is truly unmissable.

Jamai Raja

Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey took to Instagram on late Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to share a quirky reel that featured him and his wife Sargun Mehta. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Ravi Dubey shares hilarious video with wife Sargun

Ravi Dubey shared a Reel video where he and Sargun are seen trying to keep themselves entertained as they stay at home during the lockdown. In the video, the duo is seen eating in a bored manner, running after each other, sitting in different positions and much more. The reel also had a song from Curtis Roach titled Bored In The House Bored. Along with the video, he wrote in his caption, “still apt?? #sargunmehta #ravidubey @sargunmehta”. Take a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram post below.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “I MISS SARAVI SOOO MUCHHH”. Another user wrote, “this is too funny #loveit”. Some users also added many happy emojis. 

Apart from the Reel, the actor shared another video in which he showed a glimpse of the photos that the couple has adorning the walls of their home. The photos included a collection of Ravi and Sargun's heartwarming moments together, as well as times when they won their first prestigious awards. The actor kept the caption simple, tagging Sargun, Badshah, and Payal Dev alongside the video. Ravi's post has over 54k likes since it was shared, with comments from fans gushing over the couple's relationship. Take a look at the post video:

Ravi Dubey recently tested positive for COVID-19. And, to share the news, the actor took to social media and posted a note. "Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advise anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in the care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all,” wrote Dubey. Take a look.

Image: Ravi Dubey Instagram 

