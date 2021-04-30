Ravi Dubey Shares Adorable Selfies With Wife Sargun Mehta, Says 'unite And Conquer'

On Apr 15, Ravi Dubey shared pics with Sargun Mehta, where he is seen dropping the latter at the airport. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor said, "make me proud and come back soon gungun". Now, Sargun Mehta has returned home and Ravi Dubey cannot stop smiling in his latest pics with the former. On Apr 29, Ravi took to his Instagram handle and shared pics with his wife, Sargun. Posting the selfie images on social media, Ravi Dubey said, "Unite and conquer #saravi".

Ravi Dubey reunites with his wife, Sargun Mehta

As seen in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Instagram pictures, the former posted two selfie pictures with the latter. Ravi is seen wearing a black sweater, paired with a white pant ensemble. He also sported black tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sargun Mehta stunned in a white turtle neck sweater and lining printed pants. Here, the actors are seen posing at an outdoor dining. Let us take a sneak peek into Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Instagram pictures.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta commented on the actor's post. Celebs like Priya Banerjee, Priyank Sharma, Arjun Bijlani also reacted to the post. While Arjun and Priyank Sharma dropped hearts in the comment section, Priya Banerjee wrote, "Such a beautiful pic". Sargun Mehta also commented on Ravi Dubey's adorable Instagram post. She said, "Win win win". One of the users wrote, "U both look like a sweet and cute couple ever", while another added, "Saravi adorable". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Ravi Dubey's projects

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were last seen together in a music video released in 2020. Titled Toxic, the song was sung by Badshah and Payal Dey. Currently, the stars serve as producers of the television drama series, Udaariyaan. The serial airs on Colors TV and stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya. Ravi Dubey's web series Jamai 2.0's second instalment was released in 2021. Starring Nia Sharma opposite Ravi Dubey, the series was titled Jamai 2.0 Season 2.

