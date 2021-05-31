Ravi Dubey Shares Cute Picture With Sargun Mehta, Says, 'jaldi Aaja'; Take A Look

Ravi Dubey recently took to Instagram and shared a cute picture posing along with his wife, Sargun Mehta. In the picture, the couple can be seen having a good time next to the beach while looking into a phone. Looks like the couple is away from each other as in the caption, Ravi wrote, “jaldi aaja.” Take a look at his Instagram post below.

Ravi shares a cute picture with Sargun Mehta

Ravi shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a yellow tee, white shorts and paired his look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Sargun wore a bright pink top and yellow skirt while showing something to Ravi on her phone. Their legs were covered in sand as they sat next to the beach. Writing “jaldi aaja” (come soon) in the caption, Ravi added a red heart emoji. Fans were in awe of his post and couldn’t stop dropping lovely emojis in the comments section. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Ravi Dubey travels to an unknown destination

Earlier, Ravi shared a video of himself travelling solo in a flight without mentioning anything about the destination. He can be seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, red pants and covered his face with a mask and face shield. He captioned his post by writing, “flyin’ solo @vistara #solo #udaariyaan”.

However, later in one of his Instagram stories, Ravi Dubey shared a video of the beautiful destination he was travelling to while sitting in the car. He mentioned "#Kasol" in his video.

More about Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and began dating in 2009. Ravi proposed to her for marriage on the sets of Nach Baliye 5, in which the couple participated as a pair and they got married in 2013. On the work front, Ravi Dubey is known for starring in family drama shows such as Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta most recently produced Colors TV’s drama series Udaariyaan that premiered on March 15, 2021. Ravi is the recipient of many awards including three Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

(IMAGE: RAVI DUBEY'S INSTAGRAM)

