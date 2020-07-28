Ravi Dubey Turns Into 'handsome Oldie' As He Shares Witty Post About 'vaccine'; See Pic

Actor Ravi Dubey shared a hilarious post on his social media wall that has a reference to the Coronavirus vaccine. In the post, shared on July 27, Ravi Dubey is seen transformed into an old man using an app.

Ravi Dubey is seen sporting a black-white formal suit, along with a tie. To add a pinch of humour to his post, the actor wrote a caption, which stated how he would look just waiting for the vaccine to be made. Many of his friends and fans, including Gaurav Gera, praised his old look in the comments section. Scroll down to take a look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram post on 'vaccine'.

Ravi Dubey's witty post on 'vaccine'

READ | Akshay Kumar Shares 'cute' Video Of Ravi Dubey's Nephew Singing 'Bala' Song; Watch

Ravi Dubey's funny post gave his wife Sargun Mehta a good laugh while Gaurav Gera dropped a comment praising the vintage look of the actor. Gaurav reply read, "Handsome oldie (sic)". Meanwhile, actor Karan V Grover asked Ravi to come back from 2090. A section of his fans went gaga over his look as they poured love on him.

READ | Sargun Mehta’s Rendition Of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' Will Leave You In Splits

Ravi Dubey's photos

Interestingly, the 36-year-old actor has often amused and motivated his fans and followers during the nationwide-lockdown period. A few days back he shared a sun-kissed picture of him and expressed his gratitude in the caption. Meanwhile, he has also shared a couple of throwback pictures from his previous shows and events. In one such post, Ravi remembered the pre-COVID times.

READ | Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta's Massive Net Worth Show That They Reign Over The TV Industry

Ravi Dubey's shows and projects

Earlier in July, Ravi Dubey made headlines for his heartwarming poetry, titled Aankde. The poetry, which narrated the struggles of an artist, is streaming on a YouTube channel name Dreamiyata. Talking about his last project, he was seen as the host for Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

READ | Ravi Dubey Says His Song 'Toxic' Revolves Around An 'extremely Damaged' Relationship

The actor has featured in serials like Jamai Raja, Stree... Teri Kahaani and Doli Saja Ke, among many others. His digital project Jamai Raja 2.0 was also an instant hit. Meanwhile, during the quarantine, he was featured in a music video, titled Toxic, along with Sargun Mehta.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.