Ravi Dubey Shares Throwback Pic With Sargun Mehtal; His Wife Isn't A Fan Of His Choice

Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram on Saturday, June 5, 2021, to share a picture with his wife Sargun Mehta. The actor added a heartfelt caption in Hindi alongside the picture, however, Sargun is not the happiest with the picture that he chose.

Ravi Dubey shares a throwback picture with Sargun Mehta and she doesn’t like it

The actor chose a throwback picture of themselves, where Sargun donned a strappy white dress while Ravi leaned on to her, keeping his gaze away from the camera. Both of them chose white outfits and the picture seemed a part of an old photoshoot. Sargun chose dark eye makeup, with kohl-rimmed smokey eyes and nude lips.

Ravi wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “तू मेहबूब है और मरहम भी” which translates to you are my lover and my medicine too. However, it was Sargun’s comment that received quite the attention and over 100 replies. Mehta was not happy with the picture Ravi chose to upload and wrote, “Itni buri photo” followed by angry emojis in her comment. The picture which was shared over the weekend has received over 77K likes since it was shared. Take a look at the picture and the comments made by the couple’s fans and friends under the post, here:

Later, on Sunday, June 6, 2021, the actor shared another picture of him and Sargun. This featured the two decked up for some occasion, while Ravi wore a black formal suit, paired with a white shirt, Sargun donned a matte gold saree. The latter had a full face of make-up with red lips and glitter eyeshadow, with statement earrings for an accessory.

Ravi set his gaze on Sargun and held her saree, for the dramatic click whereas Mehta looked away from the camera. He captioned the picture as, “जो आसमान देखा उसे छू लिया जो नहीं देखा उसे बना देंगे हम।“ and Sargun commented, “badiiiii” under the picture. Here are the comments under the picture, which has received over 101k like after it was shared.

