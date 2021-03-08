Ravi Dubey Shares Throwback Pic With Wife Sargun To Celebrate 11th 'dating Anniversary'

Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey often shares adorable pictures featuring his wife Sargun Mehta on social media. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Sargun and also wished her a very happy 'dating anniversary'. In the caption, Ravi also penned a sweet note for her and also mentioned how Sargun often forgets this day.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's 11th dating anniversary

In the picture shared by Ravi, he and Sargun are dressed in a red wedding ensemble. Interestingly, Ravi has mentioned in the caption of the post that this picture is not from their wedding but from a 'wedding sequence' they shot. The couple worked as co-stars in the 2009 serial 12/24 Karol Baug. He also called Sargun his 'gungun' and mentioned that they started dating 11 years ago.

little did we know though that while this was being clicked we were manifesting it ...this is around the time we started dating 11 years ago ...and today happens to be the ‘dating ‘anniversary she always forgets

Ravi Dubey's unseen photo received a lot of his fans and followers. Actors Pulkit Sharma and Priyank Sharma also have showered love on the post by commenting on it using the red heart emojis. Many of his fans congratulated him on his 11th 'dating anniversary' while many deemed them as 'couple goals' as well. See their reactions below:

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's relationship

The couple fell in love with each other during their stint on the serial. Ravi also popped the question to Sargun on national television. They were contestants on Nach Baliye Season 5 and it was then he went down on one knee and proposed to Sargun. They tied the knot on December 7, 2013.

They also have started their production house and the first project under the same has been announced as well. The show is titled Udaariyaan and is a drama series that will air on Colors TV. It stars Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta in lead roles.

On the work front

Ravi is currently riding high on the success of his show Jamai 2.0. It is the spin-off of his popular serial Jamai Raja. The plot of the show revolves around Ravi's character Siddharth who seeks revenge from his wife Roshni's mother. She owns a chain of nightclubs in the city and how events take a turn for the worse for him. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Achint Kaur, Priya Banerjee, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Prakhar Toshniwal in prominent roles.

Image courtesy- @ravidubey2312 Instagram

