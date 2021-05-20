Ravi Dubey Tests Negative For COVID-19; Flashes A Smile While Sharing His Health Update

Indian TV actor Ravi Dubey tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, nine days after he revealed that he had contracted the virus. Sharing the update with his Insta fam, Ravi posted a picture of himself, flashing an ear-to-ear smile and wrote that his reports have come negative. "ho gaye ji -ve (it is negative)," he captioned his photo.

Ravi Dubey tests COVID-19 negative:

Within a couple of hours, his friends from the industry sent him regards in the comments section of the above post. Actor Karan Patel commented on the post writing, "God bless you with a healthy and long life brother," while actor Keerti Kelkar wrote, "Superb." Celebrities such as Sara Arfeen Khan, Arijit Taneja, Karanvir Bohra, among many others, are a few to name, who wished for his good health. Meanwhile, many from his 2.8M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons.

A peek into Ravi Dubey's Instagram

A day after announcing his recovery, the Jamai Raja actor shared a post on his media feed urging his friends from the TV and film industry to come forward and share if they're facing difficult times. The actor wrote that he understands that the industry has been running at a slow pace for quite some time and it is difficult to run a family in this condition. Hence, he and his friends want to contribute to providing basic rations for those in need.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old actor has been constantly using his social media to sensitise people regarding COVID-19 and has been amplifying messages about the same. He has used his social media reach to make people aware of the fake medicines that are available in the market and how one can spot them. In one of his recent posts, the actor has also been sharing information as to what one can to do get better if their oxygen level drops.

On the professional front, Ravi Dubey was last seen in a ZEE5 web series titled Jamai Raja 2.0. The series also featured Nia Sharma. Apart from being an actor, Ravi also marked his debut in the production with his wife Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata. They are producing a show titled Udaariyan, which telecasts on Colors TV.

IMAGE: RAVI DUBEY INSTGARAM

