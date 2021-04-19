Ravi Dubey To Practice Insta Detox; Says He Will Use The Site On 'alternate Weeks'

Jamaai 2.0 star Ravi Dubey's Instagram followers quite recently received the news from the actor himself that he will be opting for Instagram detoxification. As one will soon see, the actor has communicated that he will only be seen using the photo-sharing app on alternate weeks. However, the reason for the same hasn't been revealed by the actor just yet. The message in question was shared through one of Ravi Dubey's Instagram stories.

Ravi Dubey to go off Instagram every alternate week:

Source: Ravi Dubey's Instagram

About Ravi Dubey's current project:

On the work front, the current addition to the list of Ravi Dubey's shows is Jamaai 2.0. The second season of the web series in question is currently under production. The first season of the same essentially established that the show is a revenge saga that will unfold on an episodic basis. It sees Siddharth (Dubey) attempting to exact revenge from Durga Devi (played by Achint Kaur), who plays the part of a nightclub chain.

The plot of Jamaai 2.0 Season 1 saw Siddharth using Durga Devi’s (Or DD) daughter Roshni (Played by Nia Sharma) as a pawn to achieve his seemingly nefarious and duplicitous goal. As the series progresses, the reason behind Siddharth wanting to seek revenge becomes evident to the viewers. The second season, much like the first, is helmed by Aarambh Singh. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Ravi Dubey:

As per the actor's bio on StarsUnfolded, Dubey was born in Gorakpur. The actor, as per the very same piece on him, secured his Bachelor's degree in electronics/communications engineering from the Mumbai-based Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Technology. Prior to that, he was studying in Delhi. Since Dubey's entry into the entertainment industry, he has been a part of a myriad of television shows and a handful of films as well.

The list of Ravi Dubey's shows includes the likes of Saans Bina Sasural, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ranbir Rano, and Doli Saja Ke, to name a few. On the feature film front, the actor has been observed to have played pivotal characters in films like 3 Dev (2018) and U R My Jaan, which released seven years prior to the former. More details regarding Ravi Dubey's other projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.