Ravi Kishan Talks About 'Mauka-E-Vardat' Being Different From Other Crime Shows On TV

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's crime series Mauka-E-Vardat recently premiered on March 9 on &TV. He recently spoke about how the crime show is different from other crime shows on Television. He also spoke about his role in Mauka-E-Vardat and shared his views on the crime genre shows in India and how it appeals to the audience.

Ravi Kishan on Mauka-E-Vardat being different from other crime shows on Television

Actor Ravi Kishan, while talking about his show, said that there is a plethora of crime based content on the television but Mauka-E-Vardat is different from the rest. He said that the daily episodes will showcase some of the most bizarre, unimaginable crime stories. He added, "There will be inconceivable crime stories that will compel the audience to question – Yeh Hua Toh Kaise Hua?" The show will have an anthology series that will showcase some thrilling and mysterious crimes inspired by real-life stories.

The show will leave the audience at the edge of their seats after watching a set of unpredictable events. Talking about the role, he mentioned, "I will be giving a prelude into some of the most chilling tales of unimaginable and mindboggling crimes, its magnitude of salaciousness and bizarreness." Ravi Kishan revealed that he has been offered several roles in the past for crime shows but for him, Mauka-E-Vardaat stood out. He read some unimaginable events in the script and thought that he had to be a part of the show.

Ravi Kishan on the USP of the show

Ravi Kishan further added that apart from presenting the most unimaginable crimes, the show will also have a woman protagonist. She will be seen playing an instrumental role in unravelling these extraordinary crimes' mystery. Today Indian women are solving various crime cases and the story will have a strong woman doing so. The audience should expect some twisted crime scenarios in the show.

Ravi on how the crime genre is appealing to the audience of all ages

He mentioned that the crime genre has always been the audience favourite. He added, "Indians appetite and fascination with salacious and mindboggling crime stories and mysteries has always been a cornerstone to various crime-based storytelling on Indian television." Crime fiction shows are appealing because they're adventurous and full of suspense which brings the audience to the edge of their seats. According to Ravi, with crime, there comes criminal psychology and the audience becomes curious as to what makes one commit the crime he has committed. They wonder how the criminal's mind works and what drove him to commit such a heinous crime.