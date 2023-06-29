Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Come Together For A New Project After A Decade

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, the beloved on and off-screen couple of the television entertainment industry, have delighted fans with a surprising announcement on social media. While fans have adored their chemistry in the music video Toxic, they have eagerly awaited the pair’s collaboration on a long-term project. Fortunately, their wish has come true.

3 things you need to know

Sargun began dating Ravi Dubey in 2009.

They got married on 7th December 2013.

Their upcoming release, Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, is highly anticipated by their fans.

Reunited for an exciting special project

Having previously shared screen space in the popular television show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2010 and later on the reality show Nach Baliye in 2013, Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey recently revealed that they have shot for a special project. Ravie took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes image of himself with Sargun from the shoot. He expressed his excitement for the project, addressing their loyal fans as #Saravians and mentioning that their wish has been manifested.

(Ravie Dubey gave an update about his new project | Image: Ravie Dubey/Instagram)

The announcement was met with an outpouring of joy from fans, who showered the post with emojis and expressed their happiness. Sources suggested that this project is not a short-term endeavour like a music video but rather a long-term undertaking. However, it remains uncertain whether it will be a television show or a web series.

Powerful partnership: Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s successful journey in production

Although Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have not shared the screen for some time, they have been collaborating behind the scenes through their production company, Dreamiyata Production. Currently, they are producing the popular Colors show Udaariyaan and the projects Junooniyat, featuring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana. Moreover, they have produced shows like Swarna Ghar and Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Jhalle, and Saunkan Saukne. Currently, they are gearing up for the release of Jatt Nu Chudail Takri.