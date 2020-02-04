Raving About 'You'? Here Are The Psychological Thrillers You Can Watch Next

One of the most popular psychological thrillers on Netflix right now is You. A bookstore manager comes across an aspiring writer but a simple crush turns into something sinister. The writer becomes his obsession and he goes to never-ending lengths to get her love.

Many loved this show for its depiction of a psychological thriller. To all of them, here are some other shows like You which may turn out to be just as good as You:

Hannibal

In Hannibal, Hannibal Lecter is a forensic psychiatrist who forms an unexpected friendship with the FBI officer Will Graham. However, the officer is unaware of the sinister fact that Lecter is a cannibal. Like You, Hannibal is one of the top shows on Netflix and has a huge fan-following. Mads Mikkelsen plays the titular character of Hannibal Lecter, Hugh Dancy plays Will Graham and Caroline Dhavernas plays Dr Alana Bloom.

Dexter

One of the best psychological thriller shows like You, Dexter is about a man with homicidal tendencies. He lives a double life working as a forensic technician for the police department on one hand and on the other, he moonlights as the killer of heinous criminals. Michael C. Hall plays the titular character of Dexter Morgan while the supporting cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas and Desmond Harrington.

Luther

In Luther, another of the shows like You, a good detective ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer. He could not arrest her due to lack of evidence but with her help, is able to solve various cases. Idris Elba plays Luther while Alice Morgan is played by Ruth Wilson. The supporting cast for this show includes Dermot Crowley and Michael Smiley.

Bates Motel

A man’s life goes out of control when his mental health deteriorates. His mother tries to get all the help she can to cure her son and also protects her from the people around them. This American psychological horror drama stars Freddie Highmore as Norman Motes, Verma Farmiga as his mother while Max Thieriot and Nestor Carbonell form the supporting cast.

