Reasons To Watch 'Suits' That Will Have You Hooked On To The Series

Suits is a legal drama that recently wrapped up its final season. Starring Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman in the lead roles, the series was chock full of the wittiest of pop-culture references. The drama, the characters, and the cases are sure to have you hooked on to the show and if that is not enough, here are a few reasons why you should consider binge-watching the show.

Harvey Specter

The foremost reason to start the series is because of the lead, Harvey Specter. Played by Gabriel Macht, Harvey is ruthless and handsome. He is also the new age philosopher fo the series teaching fans to have goals instead of dreams and much more with his Specterisms handbook. One of the best closers in the city will definitely close you for the series once you start watching.

The Secret

The essential aspect of any series is its suspense or mystery. Suits has a secret too. Another lead from the series, Mike Ross, is pretending to be a Harvard-educated lawyer whereas, in reality, he never graduated any college. Only his mentor, Harvey Specter, knows it. Will the world catch up or will the duo manage to keep it a secret?

Donna Paulson

The series sure has a range of talents cast from Harvey to Jessica Pearson. Donna Paulson is Harvey's secretary and is the sassiest character you will ever meet. While the show is supposed to be focused on the two male leads, Donna often takes over every time she steps on the screen.

She is known to have witty and sassy responses to everything with her sarcasm on point. Paulson also often gives Harvey the reality checks that he needs to get him on the right track again.

The various pop-culture references

As if the characters were not enough, the show is dripping in pop-culture references. Just like common people, the characters communicate by quoting their favourite TV shows and films.

In one of the season, Mike is seen acting out an entire segment from Silence of the Lambs, Harvey justifies his drinking with reference to Mad Men, and Louis Litt calls himself a Lannister. Too bad, they all failed to recognise Catelyn Stark's appearance on the show.

When everything goes down, the family steps up

While it is a legal drama, the series surely taught its fans that in the end, family is all that matters. Instead of just dabbling in the present, the series takes its audience through the backstories of all their characters explaining certain traits of theirs and much more. It also shows how the firm is more than just a workplace for them and how they have built their own little family there.

