Reem Shaikh Of Tujhse Hai Raabta Has New-found Passion; Find Out What It Is

Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been a favourite of the audiences since it started airing in September 2018. Actor Reem Shaikh, who plays Kalyani in the show has recently found out a new passion for herself and spoke about it in a media interaction. Scroll along to know what has caught Reem’s interest, and how is she pursuing it.

The show Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV has kept fans hooked to its storyline and characters, especially because they are relatable. Reem Shaikh’s Kalyani and Sehban Azim’s Malhar, have won hearts as well as the attention of the audience since the show premiered, and the twists and turns that they bring to the show keep the viewers engaged. The storyline recently took a sudden turn as Anupriya was accused for Hari’s death, and Kalyani has taken it upon her to find out who the real culprit of the same.

The filming of the show consists of hectic shoot schedules and with that, the on-screen drama makes it difficult for the actor to get time for their hobbies. However, after trying for a long time Reem has finally got the time to pursue her hobby and started learning the guitar, via online classes. The actor recently shared a picture of the same on her social media handles, and fans can’t wait to see what the actor has in store for them.

Expressing her love for music and wanting to learn the guitar in a media statement, Reem says, “Lately I have been really busy with the shoot but now I have realized that it is important to do what makes you happy. So recently, I started prioritizing things that I love and taking my hobbies seriously. I signed up for virtual guitar classes a while back and it is going really well. Since I have just started learning, I keep practising my favourite tunes on the strings. This has been a real stress buster to finally be able to just sit and enjoy music. Being a big 'Me-time' lover, I appreciate that I am able to finally do it. Sometimes when I am not playing the guitar, I love to indulge myself in a good book”.

