Reema Lagoo Birth Anniversary: When Sachin Talked About Her Casting In 'Tu Tu Main Main'

Late veteran actor Reema Lagoo was born on June 21. On her birth anniversary, netizens rushed to social media to recall her fond memories and work in her illustrious career. Many might be aware that Reema had worked in the show Tu Tu Main Main in 1995, directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Interestingly, the sitcom also starred Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Thakur, among others. Here's a quick peek into what Sachin had said about roping in Reema for his show.

When Sachin spoke about roping in Reema for Tu Tu Main Main

Back in 2017, Sachin had told Hindustan Times that Reema Lagoo had never done comedy before and that she had told him that she wanted to try out the genre. Sachin had added that she wanted to break her image of a good mother as she had that image by then. Keeping that in mind, he had asked her to play the role of a stubborn mother-in-law in Tu Tu Main Main; and after he had told her about the same, she was very happy and the show was also a big success, Sachin had said. The Nadiya Ke Paar actor had recalled working with her and had said that he was fortunate to get the chance.

Sachin had also spoken about how he met the late actor even before they had started working on Tu Tu Main Main. Sachin had mentioned that they were thick pals.

Reema Lagoo passed away after a cardiac arrest in Mumbai at the age of 59 in 2017. She had been taken to the Kokilaben Hospital. Her son-in-law had told news agency PTI, "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues so it is really shocking for all of us that she is no more with us." A lot of celebs had also attended her funeral.

Her notable work was in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, among others.

IMAGE: TIPS OFFICIAL YOUTUBE/ SACHIN PILGAONKAR'S INSTAGRAM (PTI INPUTS)

