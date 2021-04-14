Reena Kapoor Opens Up About Juggling Between Staying Safe And Working Amid Pandemic

Surging COVID-19 cases in the country have hit the entertainment industry severely. Yet, since the show must go on, actors and show makers are being more careful to stay away from coronavirus. Indian actor Reena Kapoor recently shared her experience of juggling between staying healthy and working on the sets of her show Ranju Ki Betiyaan.

Reena Kapoor moves out to keep working

According to the Hindustan Times, Reena Kapoor revealed that as soon as she moved out of her building, it was sealed. Reena Kapoor's house in a building in Goregaon East, Mumbai, faced many COVID-19 positive cases. She moved out as she could not afford to get locked in due to her ongoing work. The actor said she realised her decision of moving out was right as the building sealed a day after she left.

The actor was supposed to move in with her sister but later had to cancel as her brother-in-law was not feeling well. She was then offered a farmhouse by her friend and co-actor Deepshikha Nagpal, to which she agreed. Regarding the farmhouse, Reena said it reminded her of her guruji's ashram where she would go with her husband and read books next to the Narmada River. Eventually, Reena moved in with her sister as the COVID-19 report of her brother-in-law came out to be negative.

When asked about her work, Reena said it is usual but with stricter measures. She explained that before coronavirus' existence, there used to be several teams and extras on the sets of the show. Reena further said that it has been stopped now. She also said the show makers call limited staff while the actors put on their masks as soon as they complete the shoot. They also maintain the required distance off-shoot. She further revealed the presence of a supervisor on the set to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Reena's take on surging COVID-19 cases

Reena also said people are fearless now when asked about the effectiveness of curfew in Mumbai. She further said people should support the efforts made by the government to curb the situation. At last, she said she is often surprised to see people on the road in lockdown.

Promo Image Source: Reena Kapoor's Instagram