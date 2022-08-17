Reena Roy Gets Grand Tribute From Young Singers In Rare Appearance On 'Superstar Singer 2'

Veteran actor Reena Roy, known for starring in numerous hits in the '70s and '80s, is all set to make an appearance on the singing-based reality show Superstar Singer 2. The Zaroorat star was also seen grooving as she made a rare appearance on the stage.

A promo of the upcoming episode featuring Reena Roy has been unveiled by the makers. The actress was seen dressed in all-black ethnic attire and arrived dancing on her hit track Nisha from the Kamal Haasan-co-starer Sanam Teri Kasam. She shared that she came on the show only to hear the children sing, and praised them after they impressed her with a rendition of songs from her films.

“You are such a small girl, yet you have given such a beautiful performance. You need to pinch my hand after that. So much feeling in your singing. Oh my God,” she was heard telling one of the contestants. Many of the contestants came towards her seat and performed in front of her.

Reena also rendered a popular dialogue from the film Vishwanath. Watch the video below:

Reena Roy gained fame and became one of the highest-paid actors in the industry after her debut in Zaroorat in 1972. She basked in the glory of her box-office hits, Kalicharan and Nagin. Apart from these, she also starred in Apnapan, for which she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Award. One of her last prominent roles was the 2000 film Refugee, which was the launchpad for Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor.