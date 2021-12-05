Rekha Poses With GHKPM Stars Aishwarya & Neil At Wedding Reception, Pics Go Viral; See

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot on December 1 in a private ceremony in Indore. The couple recently threw a wedding reception and also invited legendary star Rekha, who had once promoted their show on StarPlus. Neil Bhatt shared a few snaps from the wedding reception which are now going viral on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil Bhatt shared some glimpses from his wedding reception. The first photo had him and his wife, Aishwarya Shama posing with Rekha. Rekha looked radiant in a golden and orange saree which she wore with matching jewellery. The legendary star also held a golden pouch as she posed with the newly wedded couple. Aishwarya Sharma was dressed in a blue and white gown, while Neil Bhatt donned a blue and black suit. Some other pictures had Rekha meeting with the couple's family.

Rekha at Aishwarya, Neil's wedding reception

Sharing the photo, Neil Bhatt wrote his and Aishwarya's wedding reception could not have been more special. He credited his mom, Sunita Bhatt, for making the night memorable as she insisted he invite Rekha. The actor wrote, "It couldn’t have been more special !! Our memorable night became even more special and this happened because of my mom @sunitabhatt47 she was the one who coaxed me to invite REKHA JI." The actor further quipped he never imagined Rekha would show up to bless them. He wrote, "I never thought she would grace our occasion. But the evergreen and down to earth REKHA JI came and not only gave her blessings but also spent time with us. I’m eternally thankful to her." "It was a surprise for my wife @aisharma812 and she truly was surprised. I’d like to thank my sister @shikha_bhatt and my buddy @rishabrtda for taking charge of REKHA ma’am’s hospitality", the actor added.

Aishwarya and Neil's wedding

GHKPM stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who play Virat and Pakhi in the show, surprised their fans with their loved-up wedding photos. The couple tied the knot in a private affair in Indore, in the attendance of their close friends and family. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 1 to 2, From “ME” to “WE”, From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS”, We achieved TOGETHERNESS." Many celebs from the TV industry wished the couple on their special day.

Image: Instagram/@bhatt_neil