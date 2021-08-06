Rekha Raked In Huge 8-digit Payoff For 1-min ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Promo?

Best known for her roles in movies such as Koi Mil Gaya, Fitoor, Super Nani and many others, veteran actor Rekha's beauty will never fail to dazzle her fans. The actor may not make frequent on-screen visits, but she makes sure to turn a lot of heads with her spectacular performance every time she faces the camera. Rekha's recent on-screen outing in the latest promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has impressed fans with her appearance and performance. However, you wouldn't believe the whopping amount Rekha was paid for her promo role. As per a report by India.com, Rekha was paid a huge sum estimated between five-seven crores rupees for a one-minute long appearance on the promo of the Star Plus show.

Rekha on 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Ever Since the actor introduced the show on screen, fans have been waiting for her to appear in the show again. The makers of the show brought their fan’s dreams to life by releasing the much talked about promo featuring Rekha. In the promo, the evergreen actor is seen in a Kanjivaram saree, donned the look with her trademark jhumkas.

The promo was uploaded onto Star Plus’ Instagram account and hinted at what would happen next in the show. The promo was captioned, "Farz ke aage ek baar phir majboor khadaa hai pyaar! Ab kya faisla sunaayegi, farz aur mohabbat ki yeh dastaan?" In the promo, Rekha speaks about the relationship between Virat and Patralekha from Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans gear up for a bumpy ride as Samrat re-enters the show.

Watch the promo featuring Rekha here:

Rekha’s movies

Rekha began her career as an actor at a young age with her first two roles on-screen being in Telugu films, Inti Guttu and Rangula Ratnam. She also played a stellar role in Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan and took home a National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film. The actor is well-known for her role in the film Khoon Bhari Maang, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Rekha was also seen in the 2006 film Yatra, directed by Goutam Ghose, where she played the character opposite Nana Patekar.

