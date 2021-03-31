Rekha 'sneak-attacks' Vishal Dadlani On Sets Of 'Indian Idol 12'; See Pictures

Rekha, the veteran actor, recently was the special guest on Indian Idol 12, a singing reality show, and musician Vishal Dadlani has shared photos from her visit. Vishal is one of the show's judges, alongside Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Sharing the pictures from the sets, he wrote in his caption, “Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever. (She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!) #IndianIdol2021 @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia."

Rekha graces Indian Idol 12 sets

In the pictures that he shared, Dadlani can first be seen clutching his head as Rekha is standing next to him. Rekha is doing what Dadlani has called a "Tabla roll" on his head. The second picture captures the two of them sharing a moment on stage as they danced together. Vishal Dadlani said that he did not want to lose the chance to dance with Rekha on stage and he managed to get his wish fulfilled.

Sony TV, which broadcasts Indian Idol, had previously released a teaser for a special episode featuring the veteran actor. The episode is set to air over the weekend. The singing reality show's participants are preparing to sing tracks from Rekha's movies.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor made an appearance on the recent weekend special episode, where she spoke about her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She recalled a time when they shot a lighthearted love song while they had broken up. She also shared that Rishi had proposed to her through a telegram. Rishi was in Paris and Neetu was in Kashmir filming a project when she got a telegram from him saying he missed her and loved her. She also disclosed that she was Rishi Kapoor's "wingwoman" before they began dating and that she always assisted him in impressing girls. The veteran actor also revealed that they used to call one another Bob, a moniker they gave each other.

Promo Image Source: Vishal Dadlani Instagram