Rekha's Witty Response To Jay On Whether She's Seen Someone Fall For A Married Man

Veteran actor Rekha graced the sets of Indian Idol 12 on Saturday and left fans in awe of her persona. She also made several fun revelations that left the audience in splits. Interestingly, it was her reaction to one of Jay Bhanushali's questions that garnered massive attention on the internet. On the show, host Jay Bhanushali asked the judges, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi ke liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi ke liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling for a man, that too for a married man?)." Rekha was quick to respond to Jay's question. She said, "Mujse puchiye na" (Ask me).

Her reaction left Jay stunned and it burst into an instant peal of laughter amongst the audience as well as the judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and contestants. When Jay said "huh", Rekha quickly added, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)." After Rekha's revelation, Jay jokingly said, "Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer" (Wow. That was a sixer). As soon as Rekha's latest video was up on the internet, netizens rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "She is always savage," whereas another fan wrote, "Damnnn, can't get over this." Many simply flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Neha Kakkar shared a bunch of photos with the Aastha: In the Prison of Spring actor and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. The singer remarked that the queen of hearts won her heart. She added, "Not because she gave me Nehu-Preet's wedding gift, but because of how she Is! And when I saw her dancing, must say I’ve never seen anything like that ever in my life."

Neha continued that she kept looking at Rekha throughout the day and added she’s forever a fan of hers. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali filled in for host Aditya Narayan on the show as the latter has tested positive for Covid. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Jay wrote, "Hosted Indian Idol 12, had so much fun with all the contestants, judges and got a chance to meet Rekha, she was rocking".

