Remember Amrita Prakash, Girl Who Played Mili In 'Tum Bin'? Here's How She Looks Now

Do you remember Amrita Prakash, who played the role of 'Mili' in Anubhav Sinha's 2001 directorial 'Tum Bin'? Well, the actress' complete transformation will leave you awestruck. Recently, Amrita posted some gorgeous photos on social media.

In the pictures, she wore a red co-ord set featuring white polka-dotted detailing and looked stunning. She kept her tresses open in soft waves with a side parting. She completed her look with nude makeup. Alongside the post, she wrote a witty caption that left everyone in splits.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Frolicking under the sun, wearing an outfit made with scraps of all the red flags I've collected."

As she dropped the photos, several fans took to the comment section and praised the actress.

While some appreciated her jaw-dropping transformation, some also praised her amazing sense of humour. One user commented, "Sense of humour >>>> the photographs/ outfit/ everything else", and another one penned, "Nice caption...Your fan since fox kids days Miss India. What a transformation". One fan wrote, "Long time, missing you ".

Check out her pictures below:

On New Year, she penned a heartfelt note on bidding adieu to the best worst year of her life. An excerpt from her post read, "Bidding farewell to the best worst year of my life. A year of unaccountable goodbyes and loss - and yet, within it - of immeasurable gain. The most significant and transformational year of my life, so far. I live each day in celebration of having made it through."

Check out her post below:



On the work front, Amrita did some spectacular movies such as 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai' and 'Vivah'. She was also a part of several TV shows like 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki', 'Patiala Babes'.