Remember Avika Gor's 'first Photoshoot' As Young Anandi Of 'Balika Vadhu'? See Pic

Balika Vadhu began in 2008 and went on for many years until the makers decided to unveil its last episode in 2016. The show starred actors Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in lead roles. The duo became household names as their acting chops had won many hearts.

It was in 2019 when Avinash had taken a trip down memory lane and had posted a pic from their first photoshoot of Balika Vadhu. In the pic, little Avinash was pulling Avika's hair as they posed for a quirky portrait. Sharing the same, Mukherjee had written, "The first photo shoot of Balika Vadhu."

Nostalgic fans had rushed to drop endearing comments. A user had penned, "Miss you guys," whereas another fan had penned, "You two were amazing."

See Avika Gor as Anandi in this unseen BTS pic

Avika Gor has time and again spoken about her role as Anandi. As per an IWM Buzz report, she had said that Balika Vadhu changed her life completely and gave her the opportunity to learn a lot of things. She had added that she was only 9 when she had made her television debut with the show.

Acting in Balika Vadhu was a hobby and a passion that she had got to pursue and that too on a large scale, she had remarked. Speaking about how she was happy about getting dressed up every day, getting so much love from the people, and for being on television, Gor had shared that the show had a fantastic star cast made up of really talented theatre actors and that for her, it was all like a film school where she had learned the nuances of acting. Avika had continued that she was the happiest person on set and that she had enjoyed every bit of it.

In 2016, Avika had posted a photo from the daily soap and had said that 2008-2009 were the two beautiful years of her life. She had remarked that Balika Vadhu had completed 515 episodes and she had never known how big it was. "So happy to see Anandi receiving so much love," she had penned.

IMAGE: AVIKA GOR/ AVINASH MUKHERJEE'S INSTAGRAM