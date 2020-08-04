Remember Splitsvilla's Baseer Ali? Have A Look At His Drastic Transformation

Baseer Ali is a popular TV actor and model who is well known for winning Splitsvilla 10. The star has gone through some major transformation and is sporting a ripped body these days. Baseer has also been sharing all his progress online by posting multiple videos and pictures of his workout routine and his hard work. Take a look at a few of the actor's posts in the article below.

Baseer Ali has gone through a major transformation, as is evident from his posts. Back in Roadies, before Baseer won Splitsvilla, he was seen as someone who was quite weak and the judges had asked him several times to build up muscle. Even though the model was fit back then as well, he was quite lean. Take a look at his old post:

Pic Credit: Baseer Ali's Instagram

Baseer's transformation

Now the star looks completely changed and is sporting a very heavy built. In one of his recent posts, fans can see all the muscle that Baseer has built up and the actor looks quite ripped. He captioned the picture - Suns out Guns out

#BaseerAli #TeamBaseer #OneLifeTooManyDreams #SquadRann #FitnessMotivation #FitnessJourney. Take a look

Baseer Ali also uploaded a video where fans could see him work out. Baseer was seen lifting heavy weights and exercising with equipment in the video. He captioned the post - Toh Chalein Bombay?

#BaseerAli #TeamBaseer #OneLifeTooManyDreams #Triller #TrillerVids #TrillerIndia #Divine #GullyGang #SquadRann @trillervids Take a look at the video:

Baseer, apart from working out, also trained in boxing to get his bulk. He also showcased his boxing skills in one of the recent posts on Instagram. He captioned the post - Hard Gold Plated

#BaseerAli #TeamBaseer #OneLifeTooManyDreams #SquadRann #fitnessmotivation #TrillerVids #TrillerIndia @trillervids. Take a look at the post:

Where is Baseer Ali now?

Baseer Ali was recently seen on television in Ace of Space 2 (2019). The show was an MTV produced television series hosted by Vikas Gupta. The concept of the show was very simple and the contestants were divided into two teams where they battled each other out. He was also recently seen in MTV Roadies Xtreme which was the 16th season of the show. Fans were happy to see Baseer back on the show.

Are Baseer and his girlfriend Naina still together?

Baseer Ali and his girlfriend Naina Singh from Splitsvilla broke up after they left the show and are no longer together. Reportedly, both the stars are still friends in real life.

Who is Baseer Ali's girlfriend now?

Baseer was dating Stayce Ponomareva as reported by BollywoodShaadis, but after a while when a fan had asked him if he was dating anybody at the moment in 2019, he used the hashtag - Forever Alone. Thus, his current relationship status is not clear.

Promo Pic Credit: Baseer Ali's Instagram

