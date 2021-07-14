Remember Tanvi Hegde From Son Pari? Here Is What The Beloved Frooty Is Up To Nowadays

One of the most beloved series for every 90's kid in the early 2000s was the mystical drama Son Pari. The story about a young girl getting help from her magical fairy mother and her companion Altu had every kid desiring to be the girl named Frooty. However, the character of Frooti enchanted the viewers with her innocence and charm. Take a look at what the young actress playing Frooty called Tanvi Hegde is up to nowadays.

Who is Tanvi Hegde?

The young actress named Tanvi Hegde was the face of many commercials and TV shows in the early 2000s. Starting her career in the 2001 movie Rahul, she went on to appear in more than 150 commercial and TV shows, according to IMBD. Some of her most memorable appearances were in movies like Gaja Gamini, Virudh, Champion and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. However, Son Pari remained the most actress's trademark role in her career.

Premiered in November 2001, the show ran for over three successful years on Star Plus. the plot of the series revolved around a girl named Frooty setting a dove free, who in turn returns as a fairy with her companion Altu to help her whenever she is in need. The show takes an interesting turn when an evil fairy tries to destroy Son Pari, however, the show ends with Frooty killing the evil fairy thus saving Son Pari once again. The show was a huge hit on television and also marked Tanvi Hegde's last appearance on the small screen. She was also featured in another popular kid show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

What is Tanvi Hegde up to now?

The actress remained relatively out of the spotlight after her last show. The young actress was last seen in the movie Shiva in 2019. She went on to appear in movies like Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar, Athang, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and Chal Chalein. Not very active on social media, Hegde's last post dated back to January of this year. Tanvi Hegde's Instagram posts shared insight into her personal life. Check out her posts here.

IMAGE- TANVI HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.