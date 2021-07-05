Remember Vivek Mushran? Check Out What The Television Actor Has Been Up To Nowadays

Television actor Vivek Mushran was once one of the most beloved actors among the younger kids for his portrayal in popular drama Son Pari. However, the actor proved his versatility in Bollywood, after appearing in several television dramas, he appeared in minor roles in films as well. Now gracing the digital screen, check out Vivek Mushran's new project and what he has been up to.

What has Vivek Mushran been up to?

The veteran actor was last seen in the successful film Veere Di Wedding where he played a minor role among the star-studded cast. Taking to his Instagram, the 51-year-old actor announced his upcoming Netflix series Mai, featuring actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Prashant Narayanan. The actor asked his fans to brace themselves for a thriller ride writing, 'Brace yourself for some Netflix and chills, thrills, and excitement. I’m buzzing to announce that I will be part of the Netflix original series Mai that follows timid 47-year-old, Sheel, down a rabbit hole of crime, violence and power.', and concluded with, 'Mai toh ready hai'. The plot of the series will follow the journey of a woman getting involved with mafias after accidentally killing their leader.

A look at Vivek Mushran serials and movies in Bollywood

Kickstarting his career by appearing in a blockbuster movie Saudagar in 1991, the actor went on to work in movies like Aisi bhi kya jaldi hai, Anjaane and Aisi bhi kya jaldi hai. Juggling from big screen to small screen, the actor was seen in many popular dramas and movies like Dil Hai Betaab, Chhota Sa Ghar, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. However, one of the most memorable roles of the actor remained Rohit from the superhit drama Son Pari. The Son Pari cast featured actors such as Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande in pivotal roles.

In recent years, the actor appeared in many series on OTT platforms such as Marzi, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, The Heartbreak Hotel and Banned. Fans now anticipate the actor's upcoming project in the new Netflix series showing the actor in a serious avatar.

IMAGE- VIVEK MUSHRAN'S INSTAGRAM

