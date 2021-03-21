Remember When Asha Negi Was 'too Dead' After Her Rigorous Work-out At The Gym

Asha Negi is a television actor best known for playing the role of 'Purvi Deshmukh' in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta and the negative role of 'Apekhsha Mehta' in Sony TV's Bade Ache Lagte Hai. She won Star Plus's Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye along with Rithvik Dhanjani in 2017. In one of her Instagram posts, she shared a video of her workout after which she was 'too dead' to insert an inspirational quote.

When Asha Negi was 'too dead' after rigorous work-out at the gym

In her Instagram Reel, Asha added snippets of her rigorous workout at the gym. She was seen lifting heavy weights on a barbell and doing some leg exercises. She donned a white long sleeves fitness T-shirt along with black stretchy pants and wore a pair of white sneakers. The reel played CamelPhat & Elderbroo's Cola(Club Remix) giving it a thrilling beat. She wrote in the caption "Too dead to insert an inspirational quote here! But Thankyou for working on not just my fitness but the mind too @rohityson ðŸ™ðŸ¼ you the best!"

Many of her followers were amazed by her determination for working out. Television actor Kishwer Merchant commented, "Kilng it Gurl" with a fire emoticon and Bollywood actor Ashish Chaudhry commented "Aaaaassuuuu" with a red heart and clapping hands emoticon. Her fans wrote 'wow', 'my fav strong girl' adding several red hearts, fire emoticons, and clapping hands to applaud her rigorous workout.

A sneak peek into Asha Negi's videos

Asha recently added a hilarious video of her doing Yoga that gave her followers a good laugh. In the video she had stretched her legs wide apart, taking support on the wall, and stayed right there. She wrote in the caption "When your yoga and gym trainers conspire against you and you are stuck somewhere in a position like this". Negi's hilarious post gave a good laugh not just to her fans but also celebrities like Priya Banerjee and Mrunal Thakur and many wrote 'haha' and laughing emoticons in comments.

Right before Asha Negi added the video of her heavy workout, Negi posted an energizing dancing video with Super Dancer's choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. She danced to 'Rowdy Baby' sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja for Dhanush's Maari 2. She donned a red flannel shirt and ripped jeans and flaunted her quirky Bollywood dance moves. She wrote in the caption "This song made me do it!".

Promo Image Source: Asha Negi's Instagram

