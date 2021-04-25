Remember When Jennifer Winget Shared An Alternate Way Of Keeping A Diary? Know More

Actor Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share an interesting way of keeping a diary. Jennifer shared a video, in which she can be seen painting beautiful scenery. Jennifer Winget also shared an interesting quote with the video on her caption.

Jennifer shares an alternate way of keeping a diary

On August 1, 2020, Jennifer Winget shared a video in which she can be seen painting abstract scenery. In the caption, she wrote, “My new alternative way of keeping a diary! If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint. - Edward Hopper. Inspiration drawn from @surajfinearts on Youtube, Go check it out”. Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Jennifer’s post. The video garnered more than 2.5 million views on Instagram and more than 5000 comments. Several netizens praised her painting while several others praised her imagination. Check out some of the reactions to Jennifer’s post below.

Jennifer Winget on the work front

Jennifer Winget is known for her work in several shows and movies. She made her television debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, in which she played the role of Piya. Later on, she featured in several popular shows like Kasauti Zindagi ki, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Her role in the show Saraswatichandra gained a lot of positive feedback from the audience. She appeared in several other shows like Sangam, Kukum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and Bepannah. Her role in Beyhadh 2 was also appreciated by everyone. She also participated in several reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Comedy Circus 3, and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. She also hosted several shows like Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Dekh India Dekh, and Laughter Ke Phatke.

Jennifer Winget made her acting debut as a child actor in several projects like Akele Hum Ajeke Tum and Raja ki Aayegi Baarat. In 2018, she played the role of Kajal in the movie Phir Se. She was last seen in a web series called Code M, in which she played the role of Monica Mehra.

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

