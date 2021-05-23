Remember When Pearl V Puri Impersonated This Legendary Bollywod Actor For 'Bepanah Pyaar'?

Pearl V Puri, popular for his role in Naagin 3, is quite active on social media and enjoys a good number of followers on Instagram. In one of the videos uploaded by the actor on his Instagram back in March 2020, the actor was seen impersonating an extremely famous Bollywood actor. for one of his sequences from his TV show.

Pearl V Puri's throwback video

Back in March 2020, Pearl V Puri shared a video in which he could be seen impersonating the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The video was from the sets of his show Bepanah Pyaar. In the video, the actor was seen dancing to one of Amitabh Bachchan's song. While sharing the video he tagged the legendary actor on his post and wrote "Throwback to the legend Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, One of the sequences from #bepanahpyaarr."

Fans react to Pearl V Puri's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Pearl V Puri's Instagram post and left their comments. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments section. While the other fans wrote that they really missed watching Pearl on screen and they missed his show.

Pearl V Puri in Bepanah Pyaar

Bepanah Pyaar was on air from 2019 to 2020 and was quite popular with the viewers. The show featured Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit and Ishita Dutta in lead roles along with Sudha Chandran as the main antagonist. The show was formerly planned for just 100 episodes, but a good response caused its extension and ended with 190 episodes. The story of the show follows lovers Raghbir Malhotra and Bani Raichand who love each other and get married. But Bani faces an accident and is presumed dead. Soon destiny brings Pragati into Raghbir's life.

A quick look at Pearl V Puri's shows

Pearl V Puri made his debut in acting with the 2013 television show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. The actor's most prominent role was in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV franchise Naagin. He played the role of Mahir Sehgal in Naagin 3. Some of the other Pearl V Puri's shows include Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. Pearl is currently seen in the TV show Brahmarakshas 2 as Angad Mehra.

