When Shailesh Lodha Of 'Taarak Mehta' Shared Fun Anecdote & Described His Father Funnily

Back in 2019, Shailesh Lodha of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah graced the Sahitya Aaj Tak event. Amid his conversation, the actor candidly described his father as a mingy person. Shailesh Lodha went on to narrate a fun anecdote from his school days. The actor recalled that his Math teacher had once asked him a question in school.

When Shailesh Lodha spoke about his father

"Tumhare pitaji ke pant ke ek jeb mein 100 rupees hai aur dusri jeb mein 150 rupees, iska kya matlab?", Shailesh recalled the question asked to him by his teacher, which roughly translates to 'if there is Rs 100 in one pocket of your father, and Rs 150 in his other pocket, what does it mean?' The actor continued, "Iska matlab pant kisi aur ki hai (It means the pant belongs to someone else).

Shailesh Lodha also remembered that the Math teacher simplified her question and asked him, "Tumhare pitaji 100 ek jeb se dede aur 150 dusre jeb se dede, iska kya matlab? which translates to (What does it mean if your father gives you Rs 100 from his one pocket and Rs 150 from his other pocket). Shailesh Lodha then added that "Baap kisi aur ka hai." (He is someone else's father). In the same interaction, Shailesh Lodha also spoke about how social media influences the youth.

Shailesh Lodha plays the titular role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the show completes 3000 episodes today. Recently, the maker of the show Asit Kumar Modi took to his Twitter to announce that the show will soon air its 3000th episode on September 24, 2020. Fans in huge numbers dropped congratulatory wishes for the creator and the cast of the show and also praised the show.

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went off-air for four months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the new episodes of the show began recently. Taarak Mehta's cast includes Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sidhwani, Raj Andakat, Mandar Chandwadkar among others. Disha Vakani has been missing from the show for about two years now. On the other hand, Neha Mehta also quit the show recently.

Watch Shailesh Lodha's recent TMKOC promo

