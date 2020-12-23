Remember When Siddharth Admitted He Didn’t Like Being A Bad Influence By Smoking Too Much?

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti which was released on Republic Day in 2006, became the epitome of modern patriotism for the youth. The movie adopted a unique format to tell the story and broke all opening box office records in India. Rang De Basanti cast was displayed in two time zones, in the past with Aamir Khan playing Chandrashekar Azad, the Tamil star Siddharth as Bhagat Singh, Atul Kulkarni as Ramprasad Bismil, Kunal Kapoor as Ashfaqullah Khan and Sharman Joshi as Rajguru. In contemporary times, the same actors can be seen grappling with socio-political corruption.

Siddharth admits Rang De Basanti was an emotional experience

Siddharth played Karan Singhania in contemporary times. He is shown in a carefree avatar and is cynical about his future. Speaking to SantaBanta, Siddharth opened up about his role and his feelings about the movie. He admitted that it was an emotional experience and his parents too were proud of him.

Siddharth said that his role was a difficult one and that he was shooting the movie at a difficult time of his life. Speaking about getting into his character, he said that it required a lot of pain and sadness. He revealed that he was smoking 70 cigarettes a day for his character and that the guy in Striker is very different. Further, he underplayed his success in Rang De Basanti by saying that he was noticed in the patriotic movie because he was the unknown face with an author-backed role. After the movie, he was also offered several movies with serious brooding roles.

Siddharth's movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema

After Rang De Basanti, Siddharth chose not to do any more Bollywood movies for four consecutive years. He appeared in Telugu movies. The Tamil actor learned Telugu and consolidated his position in the Telugu cinema. The actor also admitted that he is a sensible chooser when it comes to selecting his movies. Siddharth further revealed that he is paranoid about letting his audiences down.

Siddharth has predominantly appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood movies. Alongside being an actor, he is also a screenwriter, producer and playback singer. He has appeared in popular movies such as Boys, Aayutha Ezuhuthu, Bommarilluy, Aranmanai 2 and many more.

Image Source: A still from Rang De Basanti

