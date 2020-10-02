Remember When Urmila Kanetkar-Kothari Replaced Manasi Salvi After Asambhav's 100 Episodes?

Asambhav is a Marathi TV series that aired on Zee Marathi from 2007 to 2009. The much-acclaimed television series starred Umesh Kamat and Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare in lead roles. The series was really well received by the public and it won a myriad of awards and gained prominence mainly because of its genre. However, did you know Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare replaced actor Manasi Salvi for the lead role of Shubhra in ‘Asambhav’ after 100 episodes?

The first 100 episodes of the daily soap, Asambhav saw actor Manasi Salvi essaying the mysterious character of Shubhra in the series. However, post 100 episodes, Manasi was then replaced by Umrila for unknown reasons. Also, before accepting the show, Urmila revealed that she was an admirer of the serial and was very glad to receive the offer to this role. Fans also accepted the actor and praised Urmila for her acting skills.

Also read | Apart From Movies, Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Has Been A Part Of THESE Reality Shows

The plot of the daily soap

'Asambhav' was based on the concept of rebirth. The show was in trouble after it revealed three gruesome murders by Neelam Shirke 's character through hypnotism. Since the tale of vengeance remains incomplete in the past birth, Indumati, Parvati, Goda, Mahadev and other characters are reborn and finish their incomplete vows.

Also read | 'Welcome' On Netflix: Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over The Nana Pattekar-Anil Kapoor Starrer

The cast of Asambhav

Umesh Kamat essays the role of Adinath Shastri/Mahadev Shastri who is the male lead in the series. Adinath is the reincarnation of his great-uncle Mahadev. Urmila Kanetkar essays the role of Shubhra Shastri/ Parvati Shastri who is the female lead in the series. Shubhra is the wife of Adinath and is the reincarnation of Parvati, who was the wife of Mahadev. Shubhra has the ability to see flashes of her former life and helps Dinanath unravel the mysteries of Mahadev and Parvati's disappearances and in the search for the treasure of the family.

Neelam Shirke-Kulkarni portrays the role of Sulekha Raut/Indumati who is the main Antagonist of the show. Sulekha is the rebirth of Indumati, a prostitute who was bent on killing the family of Shastri. Before he unexpectedly married Shubhra, Sulekha was Adinath's girlfriend. Sulekh later develops the ability, as well as mysterious psychic powers, to see flashbacks of her past life, which she uses to try to kill the Shastri family.

Also read |Subodh Bhave To Feature In New Marathi Serial 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila'; Drops First Look

Also read | Mahesh Kothare's Marathi Films For Which He Donned The Director's Hat; Here's A List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.