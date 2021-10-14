Remo D'Souza And Wife Lizelle Collaborate With Suuraj Sinngh To Produce Content For OTT

Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza are all ventures into OTT as producers after their recent collaboration with Suuraj Sinngh. The trio has come together to make multiple content-driven projects for the web which will include web shows, original films, and other shows promising unique and entertaining stories. The trio who are eyeing good content and talent has sat down to discuss stories and projects which will be announced soon.

Talking about his venture into the web world and collaborating with Suuraj Sinngh, the Race 3 director shares, “OTT has opened up space for more entertainment and both Lizelle and I have been watching and consuming a lot of content in the lockdown and we think we have cracked what would be great content for web release. Suuraj and I have known each other for a long time now and when we discussed this thought with him, we realised that we have the same vision and immediately decided to collaborate. We have a variety of unique concepts that we are working on and we will be announcing them soon.”

Remo also shared the news of the collaboration with a picture on Instagram. While captioning the post, he wrote, " It's happening! We are elated to announce our collaboration with Suraaj Singh @suurajsinngh and entering the digital world with some really exciting content. Keep watching this space for more details! @lizelleremodsouza."

On the other hand, Surraj Sinngh has recently announced a refreshing director-actor pair with his film The Last Hurrah. The producer has teamed up with veteran actor Revathi who will direct the film along with Kajol in the lead. Now with his association with Remo, Suuraj shared that he is looking forward to this next big step into the web world.

Talking about the same he shares,” I must say that it is rare to find someone who thinks just like you and when I met Remo and Lizelle at a social gathering and we got talking, I was sure that we need to join hands and create something together. We are looking at multiple projects with unique storylines and concepts. The news of each project will be shared soon.”

Meanwhile, Remo and Lizelle have been in the headlines lately after the latter's dramatic physical transformation. Lizelle managed to completely transform her look after tremendous hard work and exercise that helped her reduce a lot of weight due to her dedication.

