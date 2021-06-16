Remo D'Souza And Wife Lizelle Welcome A Pawdorable Member To The Family; Watch Video

Ace choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and wife Lizelle D'Souza recently welcomed a new paww-dorable member into their family. On Monday, the 47-year-old shared a cutesy video of an American Cocker Spaniel puppy on his Instagram handle, whom he adopted from Hygge Kennels and named "Cooper". Soon after he introduced netizens to his "new kid on the block", his former Dance India Dance co-judge, Terence Lewis, jokingly asked him and his wife to adopt him the next time while Tiger Shroff was left gushing "so cute" over the video.

Remo D'Souza's pets see a new addition with "Cooper"

After sharing a lovely "Morning like this," video with pet dog Athena and cat Bambi on his Instagram handle, Remo D'Souza has now introduced fans to his "new baby", named Cooper, who is an American Cocker Spaniel. Two days ago, the Race 3 director shared a video of himself and Bambi, followed by some glimpses of his sweet moments with Cooper. In the video posted on Instagram Reels, Remo could be seen kissing Bambi, who turns into his newly-adopted pooch after he takes his cat close to the camera and is surprised to see Bambi transition into a puppy.

In the following clip, the Street Dancer 3D director is seen being smothered with kisses by Cooper as the baby doggo rests on his chest. Along with sharing the adorable video, he wrote, meet #COOPER #americancockerspanielpuppy #newkidontheblock #newbaby thank you @hyggekennels #bambi (sic)".

Check out Remo D'Souza's Instagram post below:

Soon after Remo D'Souza's video surfaced online, not only netizens but some of his celebrity pals also flocked to the comment section of his IG post to share their reactions to the same. While Tiger Shroff, who worked with him in A Flying Jatt, commented writing, "Sooo cuuteee", the Ishkq in Paris director Prem Raj Soni gushed, "Fabulous". Furthermore, Remo's close friend Terence Lewis pulled his leg and wrote, "@remodsouza very soon you will have a cricket Team !!! @lizelleremodsouza next time Mujhe Adopt kar lo". In his response, the Dance Plus judge wrote, "I already have. You always welcome."

Take a look at some more comments here:

IMAGE: REMO D'SOUZA'S INSTAGRAM

