Remo D’souza Gets Emotional Watching Stage Performance On His Health Scare & Recovery

Dance Deewane 3 is all set to air its grand finale on Colors. Dance Deewane 3's grand finale will be joined by the acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza on March 20. Remo has recently recovered from a heart attack and this will be his first appearance on television after recovering. The choreographer got emotional while seeing a performance that portrayed his whole journey and showcased how he dealt with the heart attack.

Remo D’souza gets emotional after seeing his recent health scare portrayed on stage

Colors recently shared a promo video wherein the contestants paid tribute to Remo through a special performance. In the beginning, the contestant danced to the song Muqabala and then one of them is seen lying on a hospital bed while others are trying to revive him. After a while, a voice-over starts that says Remo, the heartbeats of million people recently faced an issue with his heart. Take a look at the video below.

In the video, Remo mentions that this is the first time in his life that he has got so emotional by seeing a performance. Later on, the co-judge of the show Dharmesh and Raghav can be seen in tears. In the end, Dharmesh said that he will pray to God that next time if something like this happens, it should first happen to him and the misery should not reach Remo.

Several people also got emotional after seeing the promo video. Some of them wrote that Dharmesh's words made them emotional while several others prayed that may God always save Remo in the future. Check out some of the reactions below.

Remo and Dharmesh have worked together in several films like ABCD, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer. They both have been together since the days of Dance India Dance and Remo has been like a mentor to Dharmesh and Raghav. Dharmesh and Remo D'Souza have also been judges for several dances show like Just Dance.

Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show in which all age-groups participate together that are divided into three generations. The show is helmed by mentors like Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh, and Tushar Kalia. Raghav Juyal hosts the show.

Image Credits: Remo D'Souza/Dharmesh Instagram

