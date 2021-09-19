Remo D'Souza Is 'proud' Of Wife Liz's Fitness Journey; Shares 'before & After' Pics

Remo D'souza posted a combination of two images of him and his wife Lizelle on Instagram. Lizelle, who underwent a spectacular transformation, was lauded by the choreographer-director. Remo D'souza thanked his wife Lizelle in a Facebook post. he uploaded a collage of two images to show Lizelle's weight loss progress on Sunday. Remo praised Lizelle's dedication and stated she had motivated him.

While sharing the image, Remo wrote, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there , but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have see @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND , you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you , you are stronger than me , you inspire me :) love you[sic].”

Remo D'Souza shares wife's fitness journey with 'before & after' pics

Lizelle expressed her gratitude to Remo and the many others, who encouraged her and pushed her to continue on this path of fitness and health. She shared Remo’s post on her own Instagram account as well. Lizelle wrote, “Aww, I love you. U right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me[sic].”

Remo D'souza wife Lizelle responds on Instagram

Remo and Lizelle's message drew a lot of attention from their friends. “Wow superb Lizell,” Jay Bhanushali exclaimed. Lizelle's makeover astounded Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Remo on his ABCD franchise. The actor added, "Wow" with a heart-struck emoji in the comments section of the post. Aamir Ali expressed his admiration for Lizelle and described her progress as "outstanding”.

Remo D'souza on 'Dance+' Season 6

As for Remo's work life, Salman Yusuf Khan, Punit Pathak, and Shakti Mohan will serve as judges on Remo's sixth season of Dance+. From September 14 onwards, Disney+ Hotstar started streaming the reality dance show. Season 6 of Dance+ features three teams, each supervised by a celebrity mentor, including Shakti Mohan, Puneet J Pathak, or Salman Yusuff Khan. Baba Ragheshwar aka Raghav Juyal, a fan favourite, comes back as a host, promising to enchant audiences with his dance moves, comic timing, and smart banter.

(Image: Lizelle D'souza/Instagram)